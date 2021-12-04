ajc logo
X

Johns Creek approves final contract for planning system

Johns Creek recently approved $289,922 for the third and final phase of the city's Enterprise Resource Planning implementation. (Courtesy Tyler Technologies)
Caption
Johns Creek recently approved $289,922 for the third and final phase of the city's Enterprise Resource Planning implementation. (Courtesy Tyler Technologies)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

It takes a lot of technology and information technology systems to run a city efficiently and effectively.

Johns Creek began a journey several years ago to implement an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for tasks like issuing building permits, tracking spending, as well as organizing and managing workflow, and services to residents and businesses.

The city selected Tyler Technologies as the preferred vendor for all aspects of the city’s ERP needs. Because of the cost and complexity of the project, implementation was broken down into three phases, over three fiscal years.

At Johns Creek’s most recent council meeting, the city approved $289,922 for the third and final phase of the ERP implementation. This phase builds on the foundation of the first two phases by adding inventory, bid management and asset maintenance.

The Enterprise Asset Management module will replace current spreadsheets for asset management, maintenance and reporting. Staff will be able to manage requests for service, scheduled maintenance, asset history and depreciation. Field personnel will be able to use a mobile app to manage field work and access all available information on an asset.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell accepts three grants for police
Roswell considers eminent domain after overbudget Oxbo Road project
Milton Fire-Rescue launches program to bridge gap between emergency and everyday...
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top