Johns Creek approves final contract for planning system

It takes a lot of technology and information technology systems to run a city efficiently and effectively.
Johns Creek began a journey several years ago to implement an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for tasks like issuing building permits, tracking spending, as well as organizing and managing workflow, and services to residents and businesses.
The city selected Tyler Technologies as the preferred vendor for all aspects of the city’s ERP needs. Because of the cost and complexity of the project, implementation was broken down into three phases, over three fiscal years.
At Johns Creek’s most recent council meeting, the city approved $289,922 for the third and final phase of the ERP implementation. This phase builds on the foundation of the first two phases by adding inventory, bid management and asset maintenance.
The Enterprise Asset Management module will replace current spreadsheets for asset management, maintenance and reporting. Staff will be able to manage requests for service, scheduled maintenance, asset history and depreciation. Field personnel will be able to use a mobile app to manage field work and access all available information on an asset.
