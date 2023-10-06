Help Roswell improve next ArtAround: Pathways

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

Roswell and the Roswell Arts Fund invite the public to weigh in on this summer’s ArtAround: Pathways project via online survey at www.tinyurl.com/ArtAroundPathwaysSurvey.

The recently concluded ArtAround: Pathways program included free outdoor public and performing art exhibits showcasing more than 30 temporary installations, performances and workshops including musicians, theatre, dance and aerials at Don White Memorial Park.

Programming was designed to blend art and nature in celebration of the city’s parks and expose visitors to different varieties of visual and performing arts.

RAF is seeking input to gain a better understanding of what the community enjoyed most about the recent program and what to improve upon in the future.

