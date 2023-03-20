X

Executives in Atlanta hospitality talk developing women leaders with intention

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Women executives in Atlanta’s hospitality and tourism industry will discuss leadership development during an event on honoring Women’s History Month.

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority will host a “Making HERstory Tea” 3-5:30 p.m. March 29 in room C101 of the convention center, located at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. in Atlanta.

Ebony Barley Carswell, special events director for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; Kristin Delahunt, vice president of Destination Services for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Jai Farrell, deputy general manager and chief commercial officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are among the panelists scheduled to attend.

Georgia World Congress Center Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Jen LeMaster and Director of Strategic Partnerships Shavannia Williams will kickoff the event with a fireside chat on “developing women leaders with intention.”

Tickets are $50 in person; $10 live stream. For more information visit bigtickets.com/events/georgia-world-congress-center.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bally Sports announces full Braves broadcast team for 2023 season
3h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
7h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
5h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Burt Jones’ family could benefit from new hospital overhaul
1h ago
The Latest

Johns Creek to host Juneteenth celebration
Portion of Big Creek Greenway boardwalk closed for construction
North Fulton Community Charities accepting donations for senior baskets
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
3h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
7h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top