Executives in Atlanta hospitality talk developing women leaders with intention

Women executives in Atlanta’s hospitality and tourism industry will discuss leadership development during an event on honoring Women’s History Month.
The Georgia World Congress Center Authority will host a “Making HERstory Tea” 3-5:30 p.m. March 29 in room C101 of the convention center, located at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. in Atlanta.
Ebony Barley Carswell, special events director for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; Kristin Delahunt, vice president of Destination Services for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Jai Farrell, deputy general manager and chief commercial officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are among the panelists scheduled to attend.
Georgia World Congress Center Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Jen LeMaster and Director of Strategic Partnerships Shavannia Williams will kickoff the event with a fireside chat on “developing women leaders with intention.”
Tickets are $50 in person; $10 live stream. For more information visit bigtickets.com/events/georgia-world-congress-center.
