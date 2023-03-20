Executives in Atlanta hospitality talk developing women leaders with intention

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority will host a “Making HERstory Tea” 3-5:30 p.m. March 29 in room C101 of the convention center, located at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. in Atlanta.

Ebony Barley Carswell, special events director for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; Kristin Delahunt, vice president of Destination Services for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Jai Farrell, deputy general manager and chief commercial officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are among the panelists scheduled to attend.