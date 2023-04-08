X

Chattahoochee Nature Center to install mural inspired by the river

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Chattahoochee Nature Center has engaged Atlanta muralist Thomas Turner to create a mural to cascade down a multi-tier hillside staircase in the heart of the 127-acre campus at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell. The staircase mural will serve as a backdrop for events hosted at the Center’s Ben Brady Lakeside Pavilion.

According to the Center’s statement, “Turner will design the installation to represent the organizational mission to connect people with nature and showcase the intrinsic connectivity between art and nature.”

Turner began work on the mural installation March 27 and is expected to be finished by mid-April.

The public is invited to attend the grand reveal at CNC’s Community Day noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. The free event will include the grand reveal of the mural, photo opportunities, guided hikes, live animal encounters and will celebrate one year of CNC’s new River Boardwalk Trail. Reservations required: www.tinyurl.com/CNCcommunityDay. Details about the artist: www.thomasturnerart.com/murals.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
