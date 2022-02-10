Alpharetta YMCA waiving joining fees for new members in February

YMCA membership includes access to 19 metro Atlanta YMCA locations, swimming pools, exercise classes, state-of-the-art equipment and one-on-one wellness coaching. Members can also access YMCA360, an on-demand video platform offering group exercise classes, youth sports training, well-being classes and more.

“Now more than ever, we want to encourage the community to prioritize their health and wellness,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We created this membership offer and interactive options to provide members with opportunities to learn, grow and thrive. The Y is dedicated to building healthy, confident, secure and connected communities.”