Alpharetta YMCA waiving joining fees for new members in February

The Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, along with all YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, is removing joining fees for new members through February. (Courtesy YMCA of Metro Atlanta)

The Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, along with all YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, is removing joining fees for new members through February. (Courtesy YMCA of Metro Atlanta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

The Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, 3655 Preston Ridge Road, along with all YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, is removing joining fees for new members through February. In addition, members can bring up to two guests per day for a complimentary visit. Each guest receives one free visit to the Y per year.

YMCA membership includes access to 19 metro Atlanta YMCA locations, swimming pools, exercise classes, state-of-the-art equipment and one-on-one wellness coaching. Members can also access YMCA360, an on-demand video platform offering group exercise classes, youth sports training, well-being classes and more.

“Now more than ever, we want to encourage the community to prioritize their health and wellness,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We created this membership offer and interactive options to provide members with opportunities to learn, grow and thrive. The Y is dedicated to building healthy, confident, secure and connected communities.”

Membership information: www.ymcaatlanta.org/membership/. Locations: www.ymcaatlanta.org/locations/.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
