Alpharetta to hold 2nd public hearing on proposed FY22 budget, millage rate

The FY 2022 Budget is available on the city’s website (www.alpharetta.ga.us) as a downloadable pdf and available for filtering/analysis through the city’s financial transparency site powered by OpenGov.

There have been no changes to the budget since the May 24 City Council Budget Work Session. According to city documents, the presented Budget Ordinance is “substantially similar in structure as in previous years and provides authority for revenue/appropriation levels, carryforward appropriation authority, staffing level authorizations, etc.”