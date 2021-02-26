Alpharetta to consider new liquor store on Hembree Road

Alpharetta’s Community Zoning Information Meeting will be held online at 6 p.m. March 10. This is an informal meeting to allow the public to view current applications and speak with the applicants. The Planning Commission will hear the application at 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council in April.