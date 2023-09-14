Alpharetta to conduct facilities assessment at fire stations

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago
To comply with the Clean Station Concept, the Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $97,500 contract with Jericho Design Group to conduct facilities assessment for renovations at the city’s six fire stations.

The consultant will be tasked with identifying potential improvements to update and modernize the city’s fire stations within their current footprint. Facility expansion may be considered when cost and lot space allows.

The goal will be to improve living and working environments, firefighter safety, workflow and building features including public spaces, storage and maintenance areas and exterior improvements.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
