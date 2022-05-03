Alpharetta to close more streets for food festival crowds

The food tasting event returns on May 12 after a two-year break due to the pandemic. More than 60 restaurants plan to participate and officials believe the street festival could draw more than 50,000 people, a statement said.

“The crowds for Taste of Alpharetta have continued to grow, so we had (already) planned to expand the area we dedicate (for) the event,” Morgan Rodgers, director of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services said. “... What we have seen with our first few events this year is that attendance has been higher. Folks are hungry to get outside to enjoy the community, spend time with friends and neighbors and have fun at events, again.”