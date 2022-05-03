BreakingNews
Alpharetta to close more streets for food festival crowds

Alpharetta will close portions of nine roads downtown for the 30th Ta ste of Alpharetta festival. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Alpharetta will close portions of nine roads for the 30th Taste of Alpharetta festival.

The food tasting event returns on May 12 after a two-year break due to the pandemic. More than 60 restaurants plan to participate and officials believe the street festival could draw more than 50,000 people, a statement said.

“The crowds for Taste of Alpharetta have continued to grow, so we had (already) planned to expand the area we dedicate (for) the event,” Morgan Rodgers, director of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services said. “... What we have seen with our first few events this year is that attendance has been higher. Folks are hungry to get outside to enjoy the community, spend time with friends and neighbors and have fun at events, again.”

The festival will take place downtown at 20 South Main Street. Numerous parking locations will be open for festivalgoers to walk or shuttle to the event. A list can be found at tasteofalpharetta.com.

Streets scheduled to close for the festival include:

-Main Street from Old Milton Parkway to Academy Street and Milton Avenue from 3-11 p.m. May 12.

-Roswell and Canton Streets between Old Milton Parkway and School Drive from 7:30 a.m. May 12 to 5 a.m. May 13.

-Milton Avenue from Main Street to Teasley Street from 5 a.m. May 12 to 5 a.m. May 13.

-Marietta Street from Roswell Street to Main Street from 3-11 p.m. May 12.

-Old Roswell Street, Commerce Street, Market Street, and North and South Broad Streets will be completely closed down from 5 a.m. May 12 to 5 a.m. May 13, according to the city of Alpharetta.

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

