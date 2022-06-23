Alpharetta seeks subgrant extension for South Main study

The ARC awarded Alpharetta $160,000 to complete the study, which requires a 20% match, or $40,000, from the city.

The goal of the study is to develop a plan to improve the South Main Street area including pedestrian, bicycle and transportation options, as well as to add public space. The analysis and recommendations will evaluate the LCI area’s economic and development characteristics. The study will provide a strategy that supports the plan’s recommendations, ensures the proposed plan is realistic and provide guidance for future actions.