Alpharetta seeks input on Old Rucker Park updates

Alpharetta has updated the concept plan for Old Rucker Park and now needs public feedback.
The 10-acre Old Rucker Park, at 900 Rucker Road, was once a commercial nursery and now home to a variety of plants and trees with a small stream running through the park.
A small section of the site has been developed into an operating educational farm, the Old Rucker Farm. The city is planning to use the remaining 7.5 acres as a passive recreational space with parking, restrooms and other amenities.
The concept design will be discussed in a series of public forums at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 during a Recreation Commission Workshop, 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 during a City Council Workshop, and 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the City Council Meeting.
Learn more about at bit.ly/3eTqtwT.
