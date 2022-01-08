Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta reappoints Judge Zimmerman as Municipal Court Judge

Alpharetta’s Municipal Court can be found in the Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690 Highway 9, behind fire station 44. (Google Maps)
caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta’s Municipal Court can be found in the Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690 Highway 9, behind fire station 44. (Google Maps)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently reappointed Judge Barry Zimmerman to serve as the city’s Municipal Court Judge. Judge Zimmerman will serve another four-year term beginning Jan. 3, 2022.

In 2013, Alpharetta appointed Barry Zimmerman to serve as Judge of the Municipal Court beginning Jan. 2014 and has served continually ever since.

Alpharetta’s Municipal Court hears and adjudicates cases involving possible violations of city ordinances and some state laws. According to the city’s website, “the Municipal Judge maintains law and order in the city to resolve disputes and to comply with the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution and laws of the State of Georgia, and the Charter and Code of Ordinances of the City of Alpharetta.”

Alpharetta’s court can be found in the Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690 Highway 9, behind Fire Station 44.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area offering hiking challenge
3h ago
Roswell Recreation Committee approves preferred vendor program
5h ago
Sandy Springs extends lower fee to gymnastics contractor for use of Hammond Park gym
22h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top