Alpharetta reappoints Judge Zimmerman as Municipal Court Judge

In 2013, Alpharetta appointed Barry Zimmerman to serve as Judge of the Municipal Court beginning Jan. 2014 and has served continually ever since.

Alpharetta’s Municipal Court hears and adjudicates cases involving possible violations of city ordinances and some state laws. According to the city’s website, “the Municipal Judge maintains law and order in the city to resolve disputes and to comply with the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution and laws of the State of Georgia, and the Charter and Code of Ordinances of the City of Alpharetta.”