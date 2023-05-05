Alpharetta offering little vet dog school for young ones

Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services is partnering with Little Medical School to offer Little Vet Dog School classes 4:30-5:30 p.m. June 7 through June 28. One class is geared toward ages 4 to 6, and one is available for ages 7 to 11.
This STEM activity-based class is designed to inspire the next generation of “healthcare heroes.”
Over the course of 4 weeks, students will adopt their own plush dog, then role-play the key responsibilities of a vet, including how to perform a nose-to-tail exam, perform stitches, remove ticks and more.
Enroll: bit.ly/410nrN9. Learn more about LMS at https://littlemedicalschool.com/.
