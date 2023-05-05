X

Alpharetta offering little vet dog school for young ones

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services is partnering with Little Medical School to offer Little Vet Dog School classes 4:30-5:30 p.m. June 7 through June 28. One class is geared toward ages 4 to 6, and one is available for ages 7 to 11.

This STEM activity-based class is designed to inspire the next generation of “healthcare heroes.”

Over the course of 4 weeks, students will adopt their own plush dog, then role-play the key responsibilities of a vet, including how to perform a nose-to-tail exam, perform stitches, remove ticks and more.

Enroll: bit.ly/410nrN9. Learn more about LMS at https://littlemedicalschool.com/.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
