Alpharetta contract will keep EMS equipment on hand

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved contracts with Bound Tree Medical and Henry Schein to purchase emergency medical equipment and supplies.

The city’s public safety department employs just over 100 certified firefighters and about 106 sworn police officers, who are issued various amounts of emergency medical supplies. The city also provides medical coverage for all city events and the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater. The result is about 7,000 emergency service responses per year.

With these contracts, the city expects to save money through the flexibility of multiple sourcing options.

The city also anticipates using two vendors will help alleviate medical supply shortages due to high demand in the past few years.