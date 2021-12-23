Hamburger icon
Alpharetta approves purchase of fire extrication rescue equipment

Alpharetta has approved the purchase of extrication rescue equipment from Georgia Fire & Rescue Supply. (Courtesy Georgia Fire & Rescue Supply)
Alpharetta has approved the purchase of extrication rescue equipment from Georgia Fire & Rescue Supply. (Courtesy Georgia Fire & Rescue Supply)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Fire Department’s current extrication equipment, commonly referred to as the “jaws of life,” was purchased in 2009 making it 13-years old. Fire Operations Chief Scott McCullers recently reported to the city that the equipment has reached the end of its useful life.

The current equipment is hydraulic, but new equipment will be battery-powered and lighter weight, making it more mobile. The department feels new extrication equipment will decrease the time needed to deploy in critical life situations.

Based on these recommendations, the Alpharetta City Council voted to approve $154,160 for the purchase of extrication rescue equipment from Holmatro Rescue Equipment, d.b.a. Georgia Fire & Rescue Supply.

The proposed new extrication equipment will also be compatible with most neighboring safety departments, including Johns Creek, Milton, and Sandy Springs.

