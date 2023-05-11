X

Alpharetta and Fulton collaborating on school safety

Credit: Vanessa McCray

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Fulton County Schools for collaboration and cooperation with law enforcement on school property and overall safety near school property.

This agreement defines law enforcement jurisdiction and powers of FCS law enforcement personnel and city law enforcement officers and how responses to emergency situations on school property will be handled.

The MOU also covers communication of community-based emergencies that may impact school operations, routine school visits, interviews and investigations, or arrests by city law enforcement officers, as well as training and grants.

The understanding also defines the city’s access to FCS live-streaming cameras during emergency situations and any requirements for that access, such as implementation, maintenance, training, testing and evaluation and how student information will be shared.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Remains found months ago ID'd as Fulton business partners
