Affordable senior living community moves closer to construction in Smyrna

A planned affordable senior living community in Smyrna is closer to construction two years after the site was approved for rezoning. Courtesy Prestwick

Credit: Courtesy Prestwick

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A planned affordable senior living community in Smyrna is closer to construction more than two years after the site was approved for rezoning.

During a Monday meeting, City Council approved a commercial building permit for the construction of Wilshire Apartments on Smyrna Hill Road. Rezoning of the property from light industrial to residential high-rise planned development was approved in October 2019.

“We’re thrilled that it’s finally coming to fruition,” Councilman Travis Lindley said Wednesday. “It’s a tremendous new asset coming to the heart of Smyrna.”

Prestwick companies is building the 62-unit independent living community at a cost of $14 million, Chuck Young, a firm partner, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The four-story development will be located on 2.6 acres at 685 Smyrna Hill Road.

Most Wilshire apartment prices will range from $735-$1,075, Josh Marx, a senior development associate at Prestwick said.

A handful of apartments will rent at a higher market rate that hasn’t been determined, Marx added.

The building is expected to be complete sometime in 2023.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

