Affordable senior living community moves closer to construction in Smyrna

A planned affordable senior living community in Smyrna is closer to construction more than two years after the site was approved for rezoning.
During a Monday meeting, City Council approved a commercial building permit for the construction of Wilshire Apartments on Smyrna Hill Road. Rezoning of the property from light industrial to residential high-rise planned development was approved in October 2019.
“We’re thrilled that it’s finally coming to fruition,” Councilman Travis Lindley said Wednesday. “It’s a tremendous new asset coming to the heart of Smyrna.”
Prestwick companies is building the 62-unit independent living community at a cost of $14 million, Chuck Young, a firm partner, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The four-story development will be located on 2.6 acres at 685 Smyrna Hill Road.
Most Wilshire apartment prices will range from $735-$1,075, Josh Marx, a senior development associate at Prestwick said.
A handful of apartments will rent at a higher market rate that hasn’t been determined, Marx added.
The building is expected to be complete sometime in 2023.
