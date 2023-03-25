Neighborhood ministry meets needs in Norcross and beyond

“We’re in the middle of a food desert,” Jones said. “With many lower-income families, transportation is often an issue, so getting to a grocery store is almost impossible. We recently purchased walk-in coolers and freezers to expand the fresh produce and meat options.”

Another constant has been the support of local churches. About 25 provide volunteers, funding and contributions. That support has been key to NCM’s securing its own building and increasing its budget.

“Prior to COVID, our budget was $1 to $1.5 million,” Jones said. “Now it’s $3 million. In 2021, we worked with 20,732 individuals; in 2022, that number went to 25,612. And with the prolonged effect of inflation, we’re seeing more folks for the first time. It’s been amazing that the communities have stepped up to help.”

Information about Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries is online at ourncm.org.

