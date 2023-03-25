Neighborhood ministry meets needs in Norcross and beyond

What began 35 years ago as a way to help Norcross’ needy residents has become a resource center for most of Gwinnett County. Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries has evolved and expanded, now occupying its own 43,000-square-foot building with enough room for collaborating nonprofits to move in as well.
“The goal is to provide complementary services so families in this area can come to one place and get basic needs met and receive support,” said Ryan Jones, a native Gwinnettian who left a 15-year banking career to lead NCM’s community development two years ago.
NCM launched in 1988 when several Norcross churches created a ministry to support low-income and homeless families. Initial services centered around providing food and financial assistance for about five families a day and quickly expanded as the community’s needs shifted.
“If you look at the United Way of Greater Atlanta’s child well-being map, you can see areas that measure how well kids are doing based on graduation rates, poverty levels and unemployment rates,” Jones said. “Norcross is one of the top three areas where that score is most deficient. That really stood out for me: This is an area where with a significant level of poverty where we can make a difference.”
Today, the nonprofit offers ESOL classes, a jobs network, an extensive clothes closet, support groups and referrals to local agencies. And food continues to be a major focus.
“We’re in the middle of a food desert,” Jones said. “With many lower-income families, transportation is often an issue, so getting to a grocery store is almost impossible. We recently purchased walk-in coolers and freezers to expand the fresh produce and meat options.”
Another constant has been the support of local churches. About 25 provide volunteers, funding and contributions. That support has been key to NCM’s securing its own building and increasing its budget.
“Prior to COVID, our budget was $1 to $1.5 million,” Jones said. “Now it’s $3 million. In 2021, we worked with 20,732 individuals; in 2022, that number went to 25,612. And with the prolonged effect of inflation, we’re seeing more folks for the first time. It’s been amazing that the communities have stepped up to help.”
Information about Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries is online at ourncm.org.
