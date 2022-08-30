ajc logo
X

Multiple food safety violations at Everyday Hibachi & Wings

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

Everyday Hibachi & Wings in Lawrenceville failed a recent routine health inspection with multiple violations in food safety, including cold-holding temperatures and food separation.

Several foods in a cooler were well above safe temperatures. Uncooked shrimp and steak, and some cheese, were among the items discarded.

Also discarded was homemade teriyaki sauce. The sauce was cooling at room temperature in a large pot with a lid. Because of the cooling method, the sauce did not cool within the time allotted for food safety.

In other violations, some foods were incorrectly stored in coolers. For example, raw fish was above French fries, and raw shrimp was above bread in the freezer. In addition, raw eggs were above coleslaw in a prep cooler.

Drink nozzles had significant black mold-like buildup, the inspector said. Vent hoods above fryers and the grills had substantial grease buildup. Grease was dripping down the back wall.

Everyday Hibachi & Wings, 4735 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, scored 59/U, down from a previous score of 85/B earned last year. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: District Attorney Fani Willis sets Trump probe timeline2h ago
Stock Up: 3 things to enjoy while you watch that football game
1h ago
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested in 7-year-old’s fatal shooting is the girl’s mother
1h ago
Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’
Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’
Falcons taking emotion out of center selection
17h ago
The Latest
Paulding County restaurant inspection scores
21m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
21m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
21m ago
Featured
The Mexican Consulate in Atlanta is holding a week-long initiative is intended to raise awareness about worker rights among the state’s Mexican and Spanish-speaking immigrant populations. Workers in Alpharetta on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
5h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
4h ago
This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top