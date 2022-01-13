Mind Bubble volunteers enrich digital learning for Atlanta kids

Mind Bubble

Services: Mind Bubble connects students with community members through free tutoring, workshops and games to improve student outcomes.

How to help: Mind Bubble is always looking for new volunteers to help with tutoring and workshop programs.

Where to donate: Donations can be made online at: mindbubble.org/donate/

How to get help: Metro Atlanta students in grades 4-10 are eligible to participate in Mind Bubble’s programming.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.