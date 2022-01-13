Mind Bubble volunteers enrich digital learning for Atlanta kids

Mind Bubble, a volunteer organization focused on supporting metro Atlanta students and making learning more fun, was entering its fifth year of programming when the coronavirus pandemic started to affect Atlanta.
“The need for Mind Bubble’s services has grown due to the pandemic,” said Daniel Peterson, Mind Bubble’s co-founder and executive director. “Students have experienced the well-documented learning loss that accompanies virtual schooling. Additionally, students have lost out on in-person opportunities to grow their social-emotional skills, making the interactive, community-building activities at the core of Mind Bubble’s programming even more valuable for our students.”
During the school year Mind Bubble hosts two weekly tutoring sessions for students in grades 4-10 and monthly workshops on a variety of different topics all year long. Since spring of 2020 almost all of that programming has been virtual. The organization is entirely volunteer-run, including its two co-founders, Peterson and Eric Canosa.
“We strive to create a relaxed learning environment where many of life’s most important lessons can be learned while having fun,” said Peterson. “In many educational contexts today, learning can feel like a chore – it’s impersonal, it’s focused on testing outcomes, and, most importantly, it often fails to be fun and engaging. Mind Bubble provides a context where students can engage with caring adults, grow the academic skills they need to succeed, and have fun while doing it.”
Who’s helping?
Mind Bubble
Services: Mind Bubble connects students with community members through free tutoring, workshops and games to improve student outcomes.
How to help: Mind Bubble is always looking for new volunteers to help with tutoring and workshop programs.
Where to donate: Donations can be made online at: mindbubble.org/donate/
How to get help: Metro Atlanta students in grades 4-10 are eligible to participate in Mind Bubble’s programming.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
About the Author