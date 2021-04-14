L.E.A.D. provides structure for Atlanta’s Black youth during pandemic

“The community stepped up and helped us get the PPE we needed, along with additional equipment and tools to help us structure practices differently. In addition to providing essential PPE, we increased our number of training stations to decrease the number of ambassadors at each station and provided more training sessions to reduce capacity at practice.”

L.E.A.D.’s motto is “we scout the counted out,” because it works primarily with boys from low-income households in Atlanta who are underperforming academically and behaviorally.

“We provide our ambassadors with the mentorship and guidance they need – along with empowerment, authority and responsibility – to use what we teach to build their skill set for life.” said Stewart.

Who’s helping?

L.E.A.D.

Services: L.E.A.D. uses baseball to help Black boys learn how to overcome crime, poverty and racism.

Where to donate: To donate, please go to www.lead2legacy.org and click the donate link at the top of the page.

How to get involved: Parents of boys in 6th-12th grades in Atlanta Public Schools who are interested in L.E.A.D.’s program can reach out at 404-662-2538 or email info@lead2legacy.org.

