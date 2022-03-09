H.O.P.E, Inc. fills gaps in support for student parents

In H.O.P.E, Inc.’s March 2021 graduate survey the group was thrilled to see hard evidence that their work is paying off, with 88% of participating graduates working in their career field, significant increases in income across the board and a 62 point average credit score increase.

Who’s helping?

H.O.P.E, Inc.

Services: H.O.P.E, Inc. assists low-income single parents working to obtain an associates or bachelor’s degree from an accredited college through financial support and training programs.

Where to donate: Donations can be made at www.hopbe.org or by mail to H.O.P.E, Inc. at P.O. Box 3166, Duluth, GA 30096.

How to get help: Visit hopbe.org, and go to the “apply” tab to review requirements and submit an online application.

