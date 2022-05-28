Honduran bar & grill has two failing inspections in May

A Honduran bar and grill in Duluth earned two consecutive failing health scores in the 50s during May.
Sabor Catracho, 3750 Venture Drive, scored 57/U on a recent follow-up inspection one week after scoring a 54/U.
The inspector said the certified health manager was not ensuring food safety or maintaining active control over the facility and employees. Employees received training and corrected the risk factors during the inspection.
Among violations, horchata and Jamaica prepared drinks were not rapidly cooling in a refrigerated drink dispenser. Both items were discarded.
Raw beef was thawing at room temperature in stagnant water instead of running water. So the meat was moved to a cooler.
An employee touched a dirty used cloth towel with gloves and then switched to preparing food. Another employee handled a sliced avocado with bare hands.
Multiple used cloth towels were on the countertops. These were relocated to the sanitizer solution.
Points were also taken off for not posting the most recent inspection report.
Sabor Catracho will be re-inspected.
