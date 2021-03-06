High school ambassadors for literacy

Preface’s founder, JT Wu, remembers being part of the county’s diverse study body. He grew up in Gwinnett where for many students, English is not the first language.

“That diversity presents a unique set of challenges,” said Wu. “When I learned that 57% of our kids were struggling with literacy, I was inspired to make an impact. By training and empowering high school students to meet these young ones where they are, we’re seeing kids go from functionally illiterate to reading on grade level in several weeks.”

The project also has benefits for the teens, said Moffett. “They get training to help them maximize their gifts and their diversity. They get to work with our younger students and put those volunteer hours on their resumes. And they can connect to a young professional network that helps them write those resumes.”

In Georgia, the project is only operational in Gwinnett, but it has also expanded into eight other states, and Wu hopes more will follow once schools are fully reopened. Meanwhile, even as the pandemic has made face-to-face sessions impractical, the work hasn’t stopped.

“This year we’ve been virtual, with ambassadors working with two or three students in 20- and 30-minute time slots,” he said. “Mentorship remains a powerful force with the potential for positive impact. The more peer-to-peer interaction we can get, that’s where the most benefit will be.”

Information about Preface is online at prefaceproject.org. Berkmar High details https://www.gcpsk12.org/BerkmarHS

