ZAB gives thumbs-up to Henry sites

An 81-acre tract at 646 North Ola Road was recommended for rezoning from residential-agricultural to single-family residential with sewer by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board, which cast a unanimous vote in favor of the measure at its July 22 regular meeting. A 95-lot subdivision has been proposed by the applicant, according to a county staff report. Also recommended for approval was a request to rezone a 1.65-acre site at 3838 North Henry Boulevard from residential-agricultural to neighborhood commercial for the development of a gasoline service station and associated convenience store. Final approval or denial of both requests is up to the Board of Commissioners. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.