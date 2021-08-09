ajc logo
X

ZAB gives thumbs-up to Henry sites

Two rezonings were recommended for approval.
Caption
Two rezonings were recommended for approval.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
42 minutes ago

An 81-acre tract at 646 North Ola Road was recommended for rezoning from residential-agricultural to single-family residential with sewer by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board, which cast a unanimous vote in favor of the measure at its July 22 regular meeting. A 95-lot subdivision has been proposed by the applicant, according to a county staff report. Also recommended for approval was a request to rezone a 1.65-acre site at 3838 North Henry Boulevard from residential-agricultural to neighborhood commercial for the development of a gasoline service station and associated convenience store. Final approval or denial of both requests is up to the Board of Commissioners. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.

In Other News
1
Townhome plan gets Henry County zoning board nod
2
Henry County schools recognized by state board
3
Rezoning recommended for Henry site
4
Zoning reversal approved in Henry
5
Henry County commissioners approve mixed-use zoning
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top