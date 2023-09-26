Vehicles approved for McDonough police

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
37 minutes ago


The McDonough City Council voted Sept. 7 to authorize the $87,103 purchase of two Kia Telluride SUVs for the police department’s criminal investigation division. The purchase includes two vehicles from Hutchinson Kia in Macon and additional emergency equipment from West Chatham Warning Devices in Savannah.

Funding will be from the city’s Red Speed account. Council member Scott Reeves offered a friendly amendment to the motion that the purchase be made through McDonough dealer Sons Kia if the price and color scheme could be matched.

That proposal was rejected, and Reeves cast the lone opposition vote for the motion. Mayor Sandra Vincent was absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

