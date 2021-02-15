Trail gets Henry County school board support

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its Feb. 8 regular meeting to approve a statement of support for the Panola Mountain Greenway Trail’s eventual connection to Austin Road Middle School. Initial access for the trail was approved in the fall of 2017, and this most recent action provides support for the final trail route as well as the use of the north parking lot at the school for trail enthusiasts.
Officials noted that school security will not be threatened by this access, as all county middle schools now have resource officers provided by the Sheriff’s Office and plans are in the works for keycard-only access control at all schools. Additional security cameras will be put in place when the trail is completed.
