Stockbridge site annexed, rezoned

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A 42-acre site on Hwy. 42 North was the subject of three measures approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Jan. 9 regular meeting.

A 20-acre portion which previously was in unincorporated Henry County was approved for annexation into the city, after which that land and the adjacent 22 acres were approved for a comprehensive plan amendment, changing the designation from Light Industrial to High-Density Residential. That set the stage for approval of a request to rezone the entire site to PUD (planned unit development) for an age-restricted residential consisting of 100 units located next to a traumatic brain injury facility.

All three measures were approved with no opposition vote, and no one from the public spoke for or against the applications during the public hearings.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
