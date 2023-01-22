Stockbridge site annexed, rezoned

A 20-acre portion which previously was in unincorporated Henry County was approved for annexation into the city, after which that land and the adjacent 22 acres were approved for a comprehensive plan amendment, changing the designation from Light Industrial to High-Density Residential. That set the stage for approval of a request to rezone the entire site to PUD (planned unit development) for an age-restricted residential consisting of 100 units located next to a traumatic brain injury facility.

All three measures were approved with no opposition vote, and no one from the public spoke for or against the applications during the public hearings.