Stockbridge council considers bond initiatives

Millions of dollars for various capital projects will be bonded for development in Stockbridge, as the City Council voted separately on several such moves at its Feb. 8 regular meeting.
The council voted to approve $3 million in bonds for initial costs related to the startup of a city police department, as well as a separate $7 million bond issue for the amphitheater project, of which all or part will be paid off with SPLOST revenue.
Stockbridge is currently the only one of Henry County’s four cities without its own police force. Also approved were bonding initiatives related to the city’s proposed cultural arts center and a trails project.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.