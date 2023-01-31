X
Stockbridge council approves $1.27 million project

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

A $1,271,650 bid award to Diversified Construction of Georgia for construction of a wastewater treatment plant pole barn and enclosure of an existing pole barn was approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Jan. 9 regular meeting.

The funding source for this project is the Water and Sewer Department’s fund balance account. The council also approved a $300,000 annual contract with Site Engineering for on-call water and sewer emergency and operational repair/maintenance and construction services. That contract is to be funded from the city’s stormwater budget.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

