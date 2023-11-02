Sanitation, landscaping costs go up in Stockbridge

Sanitation and landscaping costs are going up in Stockbridge. The City Council voted at its Oct. 16 regular meeting to approve two separate items related to these areas, the first being an increase in annual expenditures for right-of-way landscaping from $200,000 to $300,000.
Staff had requested the higher number in the 2023 budget but was allotted the lower amount when the budget was approved. Annual sanitation expenditures are increasing from $500,000 to $1 million, after a request for $700,000 in the budget was denied. This increase is needed because of higher disposal costs due to recent annexation and thousands of new residents.
