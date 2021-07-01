Rezoning approved in Locust Grove

A residential rezoning request for a new subdivision was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its June 7 regular meeting. A 40-lot development is planned for a 17.78-acre site at 209 Bowden Street, next to the Locust Grove Senior Center and across the street from Warren Holder Park. The developed site will include open space and a 12,000-square-foot minimum lot size, according to a city staff report.