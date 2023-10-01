Preliminary plat approved in McDonough

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 18 regular meeting to approve a preliminary plat for the Avalon Terrace commercial development on Avalon Parkway after deferring the vote from a previous council meeting.

City officials noted that the site is not contiguous to any residential development and is zoned for highway commercial use, with city staff having already recommended approval. The vote to approve was 6-1 with Vanessa Thomas voting in opposition.

Thomas expressed concerns about the proposed eight new commercial parcels bringing additional traffic to an area that is already congested, and she suggested fewer parcels since the site has sat undeveloped for several years under its current zoning.

