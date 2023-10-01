Preliminary plat approved in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago
X

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 18 regular meeting to approve a preliminary plat for the Avalon Terrace commercial development on Avalon Parkway after deferring the vote from a previous council meeting.

City officials noted that the site is not contiguous to any residential development and is zoned for highway commercial use, with city staff having already recommended approval. The vote to approve was 6-1 with Vanessa Thomas voting in opposition.

Thomas expressed concerns about the proposed eight new commercial parcels bringing additional traffic to an area that is already congested, and she suggested fewer parcels since the site has sat undeveloped for several years under its current zoning.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women15h ago

Credit: AP

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan
7h ago

15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
11h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
The staggering loss of life is too much
The Latest

Vehicles approved for McDonough police
Stockbridge clerk process confirmed
Hampton seeks grant funding
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
11h ago
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top