Polling location change announced in Ellenwood

A polling change has been made in the northern end of Henry County. According to a Sept. 15 announcement by the county’s Board of Elections and Registration, the polling place for the Ellenwood precinct has been moved because the former location, Ellenwood Oaks Community Church at 1234 Panola Road, will not be able to hold the election.
The new location is Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at 984 Panola Road.
The change is effective immediately, according to officials. Any comments related to this change can be directed to the county’s election headquarters, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough, or via email to aypitts@co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC
The Latest