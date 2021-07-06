McDonough council OK’s building renovations

An $88,500 expenditure for renovations to the Polk building was approved by the McDonough City Council at its June 21 regular meeting. The cost will ultimately be borne by the city’s tourism office, which has been leasing the space. The planned improvements will provide for some new offices and other extra space. They include plumbing, HVAC, flooring, painting, lighting and several interior and exterior doors.
In other business, the council approved underground easement and construction agreements regarding the amphitheater at West Alexander Park, as well as nearly $55,000 in software maintenance expenses. Information: mcdonoughga.org.