ajc logo
X

McDonough council designates one-way street

Downtown McDonough.

Combined ShapeCaption
Downtown McDonough.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

A slight change in downtown traffic patterns was made by the McDonough City Council at its Aug. 15 regular meeting.

The council approved a request by a local business owner to change Ice Street just east of the square to a one-way street going southbound from John Frank Ward Boulevard to Keys Ferry Street.

Officials with the police department noted that the move would improve traffic safety in the area. The change will also provide for additional parking, and the subsequent removal of a concrete structure at the site will allow for green scape improvements to the surrounding property.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Bradley’s Buzz: Let’s talk about the Braves’ bullpen. (Please don’t shout)5h ago
Gwinnett schools confirm district’s first case of monkeypox
4h ago
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
6h ago
Uneven enforcement? Rural Georgia county avoids review after election breach
9h ago
Uneven enforcement? Rural Georgia county avoids review after election breach
9h ago
8Arm permanently closes on Ponce de Leon Avenue
5h ago
The Latest
Hampton council postpones development action
Stockbridge annexation/rezoning request postponed
Henry commission raises impact fees
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
20h ago
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
1h ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top