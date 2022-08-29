McDonough council designates one-way street

A slight change in downtown traffic patterns was made by the McDonough City Council at its Aug. 15 regular meeting.
The council approved a request by a local business owner to change Ice Street just east of the square to a one-way street going southbound from John Frank Ward Boulevard to Keys Ferry Street.
Officials with the police department noted that the move would improve traffic safety in the area. The change will also provide for additional parking, and the subsequent removal of a concrete structure at the site will allow for green scape improvements to the surrounding property.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
