McDonough council considers development requests

Henry County
A rezoning request presented to the McDonough City Council at its May 22 regular meeting was postponed at the applicant’s request. The council saw a presentation for a proposed commercial development at 632 Racetrack Road, at Iris Lake Road, that would include a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant. The project would require rezoning to highway commercial.

No one spoke in opposition during the public hearing, after which the council voted 6-0 to defer final action until its June 20 meeting.

In an unrelated development matter, the council voted to approve with conditions a preliminary plat for the Crown Summit residential development on McDonough Parkway. The action had been postponed at the council’s two previous meetings. The vote was 5-1 with Vanessa Thomas in opposition and Benjamin Pruett not in attendance at the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

