Maintenance contracts approved in Stockbridge

According to a city staff report, the contract was effective in September of 2018 and provides the city with preventive and corrective maintenance services for the beautification of city gateways. The city is piggybacking a state contract and funding is available in the public works budget. The council also voted unanimously to approve a $60,419 agreement with American Tank Maintenance LLC for full-service maintenance of four water tank systems on behalf of the water department.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.