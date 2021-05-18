Locust Grove business license denial upheld

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its May 3 regular meeting to uphold the denial of a business license application for a proposed hand car wash in the parking lot of an existing gas station. The proposal does not comply with commercial car wash standards according to city staff, which suggested the applicant pursue a mobile car wash. But the applicant chose to move forward with the appeal of the business license denial.
In an unrelated action, the council approved architectural plans for the proposed expansion of the Life Built Homes facility at 3390 Hwy. 42 South, for which the existing building’s space will be doubled and remodeled.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.