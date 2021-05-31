Henry County zoning board gives thumbs-down to rezoning request

A rezoning request for a new residential subdivision was recommended for denial by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its May 13 regular meeting. The property in question is an 11.75-acre site on the west side of New Hope Road, near Peeksville Road and a short distance north of the Tussahaw Reservoir.
The proposal was to create 10 residential lots with just under an acre per lot in net density, which necessitated the proposed zoning change from RA to R-1. Also recommended for denial was a separate agenda item requesting an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan and future land use map that would designate the property as low-density residential instead of rural residential. All final rezoning decisions are made by the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
