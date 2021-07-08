ajc logo
Henry County water plant named best in state

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Henry County Water Authority’s Tussahaw water treatment plant has been named the top such facility in the state for its size by the Georgia section of the American Water Works Association. This is the third time the Tussahaw plant, which currently produces 16.1 million gallons per day with plans to double that capacity in the future, has won this award. It also happened in 2011 and 2016.

According to HCWA officials, it has not had a permit violation since it came online in 2007. The county’s other water production facility, the Towaliga water treatment plant, garnered the top award in 2015 and 2019.

