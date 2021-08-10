ajc logo
Henry County school employees get bonus for vaccine

Henry County educators will get $1,000 for being vaccinated.
Henry County educators will get $1,000 for being vaccinated.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Employees in Henry County’s public schools are being given an extra incentive to take the COVID-19 vaccine. District officials have announced that a $1,000 one-time pay supplement will be given to each of the nearly 6,000 district employees who have been vaccinated as of Sept. 30. Federally allocated COVID-19 mitigation funds are being used to provide the pay supplement, which is being touted as a cost savings since a teacher in quarantine costs more than $800 in substitute expenses while also resulting in lost time in the classroom.

Employees will be required to provide proof of full vaccination status from one dose of the Johnson & Johnson or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna, or proof that they were completed prior to the deadline. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

