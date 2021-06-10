Henry County school district to go mask-optional this fall

In a year-end open letter to the community, superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said that recent trends in health data and the district’s continued mitigation efforts are allowing officials to move forward with plans for a mask-optional year starting this fall. It was only in the past month that the outdoor mask mandate was removed in time for graduation ceremonies.

The new school year will start Aug. 4 with in-person learning on all campuses for the majority of students, as those who choose remote learning will continue through the district’s longtime virtual school known as Impact Academy.