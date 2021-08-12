ajc logo
X

Henry County school district tightens COVID restrictions

Henry County schools have returned to Level 4 of the district's COVID management plan.
Caption
Henry County schools have returned to Level 4 of the district's COVID management plan.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Students in Henry County’s public schools are masking up, and a number of other changes were announced suddenly Aug. 9, hours before the Board of Education’s regular meeting. One of the mitigation strategies immediately put into place was limited attendance at school board meetings and public participation allowed only by email signup, a measure implemented as a number of people were gathering at the central office to address the board regarding these policies.

The district moved to Level 4 of its COVID-19 management plan, which in addition the mask mandate means reduced seating at indoor extracurricular activities as well as lowered outdoor capacity for athletic events. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News
1
Stockbridge council addresses development plan
2
Mays joins expanded Henry County water authority board
3
Henry County transit services scaled back
4
State of emergency issued in Henry County
5
Piedmont Henry Hospital alters visitor policy
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top