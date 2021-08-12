Henry County school district tightens COVID restrictions

Students in Henry County’s public schools are masking up, and a number of other changes were announced suddenly Aug. 9, hours before the Board of Education’s regular meeting. One of the mitigation strategies immediately put into place was limited attendance at school board meetings and public participation allowed only by email signup, a measure implemented as a number of people were gathering at the central office to address the board regarding these policies.
The district moved to Level 4 of its COVID-19 management plan, which in addition the mask mandate means reduced seating at indoor extracurricular activities as well as lowered outdoor capacity for athletic events. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.