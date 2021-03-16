Henry County board picks aquatic center site

A location has been finalized for Henry County’s SPLOST-funded aquatic center.
The Board of Commissioners voted at its March 9 regular meeting to approve the Bridges at Jodeco development off Jodeco Road, one of four sites under consideration in recent months.
According to officials, the land for the center is being donated to the county by its owners, who are putting together a multi-use development there. Its central location near I-75 was cited as another key factor in the decision.
It will be named the O’Neal-Edwards Aquatic Center in memory of two community leaders, Spencer O’Neal and Eugene Edwards, who died recently. A portion of the facility will also bear the name of Kensley Grace Kirby, who died in 2011 at five years of age and whose namesake foundation has raised money for a community aquatic center for a decade.
