Henry commissioners OK board appointments

Several board appointments were approved by county commissioners.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
48 minutes ago

Peggy Carter, Geoffrey Cauble and Shannon Brown were nominated by the Henry County Board of Commissioners as possible District I representatives on the Hospital Authority.

Holmes, Herman Hammond and Tim Taylor were nominated from District V.

The commissioners submit nominees for these positions and the Hospital Authority makes the final determination of who will be chosen to serve – one from each district.

Appointments to other boards that were approved include Dr. Keri Norris to the Board of Health; Rev. Terrance Gattis and Pastor Timothy McBride to the Department of Family and Children Services board; and Joni McRae to the Council on Aging.

