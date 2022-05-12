Henry commissioners approve expenditures

Several six-figure expenditures for various county projects were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 3 regular meeting.
The board gave the OK for $293,206 in improvements to the disc golf course at J.P. Moseley Park as well as $109,920 for engineering design services related to intersection improvements at Industrial Boulevard and Henry Parkway.
Both of those projects are funded by the county’s SPLOST.
The commissioners also approved a $146,601 allocation for the stormwater department to fund the construction costs for the replacement of a drainage pipe on Reeves Road.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks