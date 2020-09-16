Henry board spends $309K on park building

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a $309,542 bid from Fire Systems Inc. for improvements at the Nash Farm Park cultural arts building.
County staff reported that during the recent renovations to the building, it was discovered that no sprinkler system had been installed there and such a system is a requirement according to county code if this facility is to continue being used.
The motion to approve the request included the stipulation that funding for the work come from the District 2 SPLOST account, and the vote to approve was unanimous.