Henry animal control vehicles approved

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted Feb. 21 to approve the $213,282 purchase, using RedSpeed Funds, of three new vehicles with necessary accessories for Animal Care and Control. Officials said three existing vehicles are more than eight years old and nearing the 100,000-mile mark.
The new vehicles from Hardy Chevrolet Buick GMC in Dallas are new surplus from another county’s previous order and are being sold at a largely discounted rate. The Chevrolet Silverados with SWAB Animal Body AR-95 are now in the construction stage and are expected to be available in the next four months.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
