ajc logo
X

Hampton looking at storage facility regulations

Downtown Hampton.
Caption
Downtown Hampton.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

New guidelines regarding self-storage facilities are in the works in Hampton, as the City Council voted at its Aug. 17 meeting to approve the first reading of two ordinances addressing the issue. After a rezoning application was withdrawn some time ago, city staff was tasked with reviewing current codes concerning this particular use. After looking at codes in various surrounding jurisdictions, changes were recommended that would allow it as a conditional use in the C-1 (neighborhood commercial) district, as it is currently allowed only in MU (mixed use), M-1 and M-2 (industrial) zoning districts.

Passage of a second reading of each ordinance would designate final approval. Information: hamptonga.gov.

In Other News
1
Henry County school board approves $210m bond move
2
Locust Grove sees biggest growth over past decade
3
McDonough City Council boosts impact fees
4
Funding applications approved by Henry County school board
5
Streetlight district approved in Locust Grove
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top