Hampton looking at storage facility regulations

New guidelines regarding self-storage facilities are in the works in Hampton, as the City Council voted at its Aug. 17 meeting to approve the first reading of two ordinances addressing the issue. After a rezoning application was withdrawn some time ago, city staff was tasked with reviewing current codes concerning this particular use. After looking at codes in various surrounding jurisdictions, changes were recommended that would allow it as a conditional use in the C-1 (neighborhood commercial) district, as it is currently allowed only in MU (mixed use), M-1 and M-2 (industrial) zoning districts.